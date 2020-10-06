Northeast Wisconsin metro areas driving state's COVID-19 case spike

article

Metro areas in northeastern Wisconsin account for five of the top 20 metro areas in the country in average daily COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks, according to a data anaylsis from the New York Times.

Oshkosh-Neenah's metro area tops the list with 100.3 cases daily per 100,000 residents. Green Bay (3), Appleton (4), Marinette (8), Manitowoc (13) and Platteville (16) and Fond Du Lac (20) are the other Wisconsin metro areas on the top 20 list nationally, five of which are in the northeastern part of the state.

Tuesday, the state of Wisconsin reported another 2,020 new cases, bringing the 7-day case increase average to 2,346. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now 136,379.

Statewide, Wisconsin has seen a 154 percent increase in cases over the last four weeks, the third highest nationally.

Gov. Tony Evers' administration issued a new order Tuesday limiting the size of public indoor gatherings as COVID-19 spreads unchecked across the state, in a move certain to alienate Republicans as well as tavern and restaurant owners.

COVID-19 infections can often go undetected and be asymptomatic, laboratory-confirmed tests only represent a fraction of actual COVID-19 cases. A study from the Journal of the American Medical Association estimated that actual cases in some instances were six to 24 times greater than reported cases.

Advertisement

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced an indoor mask mandate for people over the age of 5, which he extended Sept. 22. Face coverings while indoors except at a private residence are required as of Saturday, Aug. 1.

Evers extended the state's stay-at-home order until May 26, but on May 13, the state Supreme Court blocked the extension, effectively opening all establishments in the state. Hours later, images emerged of packed bars across the state, leading the Governor to call his state "The Wild West." Evers' original "Safer at Home" order went into effect on March 25.

On April 4, President Donald Trump approved a disaster declaration for Wisconsin due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This declaration allows for federal funding to be allocated to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that were impacted by the virus.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can Text COVID19 to 211-211, visit 211Wisconsin.org or call 211. Call volumes are high, so officials are asking people to be patient and try to use the text or online options first.

If you are experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19, health officials advise you to call your health care provider.