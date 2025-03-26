North St. Paul’s giant snowman is a frosty fixture

The Brief North St Paul's giant snowman has been a familiar figure for half a century. The giant stucco statue is 44 feet tall, weighs 20 tons, and has a smile that is 16 feet wide. It is billed as the World's Largest Snowman, and even though city leaders can't prove it, no one has disputed it either.



The city of North St Paul has a small town feel in the middle of the metro. But look around and there are signs of its coolest resident.

A welcome sight

Local perspective:

For 50 years, a giant snowman has been a symbol of this community.

Overlooking Highway 36, it has become a local landmark, welcoming people driving by with open arms.

"People think about the snowman right away because it's so big and it's out there and it's fun," said Sue Springborn, former president of the North St Paul Historical Society.

From the community, for the community

The backstory:

The snowman's origins date back to the late 1960's, when the North St. Paul Jaycees used to build a massive snowman out of snow as part of their annual winter festival.

But a trip to a famous theme park by local barber and civic leader, Lloyd Koesling, inspired a more permanent structure.

"The story is that Lloyd was in Disney World and started looking at some of those creatures there and thought, why can't we do that here," said Springborn.

It took several years and $2,000 from the local chamber of commerce for Koesling's idea to become a reality.

On July 23, 1974, a volunteer crane operator hoisted the head on top of the body, cementing the city's enduring claim to fame.

"I've heard people call it frosty. I've heard people call it lots of things. He doesn't have an official name that I know of," said Springborn.

For nearly two decades, the snowman stood on North St Paul's main street downtown. But it was moved to its current location in 1990 to make it more visible for visitors and locals alike.

"I'm very happy that we're able to have this symbol when it comes to our city. Everybody loves to see a snowman. It's one of those things where it just brings a smile to your face," said Mayor John Mongee.

A snowman for all seasons

What they're saying:

A snowman symbol is on almost every street sign in the city and there are smaller "snowy" statues all over town.

But over the years, the snowman's black hat started to crack, so for its 50th birthday last year, the city gave the statue a quick fix and a new paint job.

"It got a makeover. Not a tummy tuck. It's still a chubby snowman, but it definitely got a facelift," said Mongee.

Most snowmen only last for a season, but this one is a popular attraction all year-round.

"There are people there all the time, picnicking from the bike trail. Or little kids, they go to the Holiday store and get their candy in there. They like being at the snowman," said Springborn.

For some, its an iconic reminder that in Minnesota, winter is never far away.

"Sometimes when it's 98 degrees and I look at it and say, well, it's not going to be hot for long, you better enjoy this because he's always telling us it's coming," said Mongee.

"There's little things that can make life fun. To me, it's a small thing that can make life fun. We need more fun. I think," said Springborn.