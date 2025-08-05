North St. Paul cyberattack: Emergency services remain functional

The Brief On Aug. 5, 2025, the City of North St. Paul confirmed it had experienced a targeted cyberattack on its police department. The following day, city officials provided an update saying that all services remained functional, and the incident was isolated. The city has since approved a contract with a law firm to respond, investigate and examine the full scope of the attack.



One day after the North St. Paul City Council held an emergency meeting to address a cyberattack targeted at the city’s police department, leaders say that all services remain functional, and the incident was isolated.

North St. Paul cyberattack latest

What we know:

Officials confirmed that the City of North St. Paul experienced a cyberattack targeting its police department.

The update says city officials are "actively responding to the digital security incident" that is temporarily impacting access to some internal systems and online services.

While acknowledging the situation could "create some concern" within the community, the update said people are still able to call services such as 911 like normal.

The backstory:

On Aug. 5, city leaders met to respond to approve a contract with law firm McDonald Hopkins, which has a cybersecurity branch called Arete, to respond, investigate and examine the full scope of the attack.

In recent days, the City of St. Paul has dealt with its own cyberattack.

What's next:

The city says it will "continue to work closely with local, state, and federal partners to resolve the situation and restore full functionality."