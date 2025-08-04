North St. Paul Police Department targeted in cyberattack

The Brief The City of North St. Paul is dealing with its own cyberattack. An emergency council meeting was held Monday on the attack that targeted the city's police department. The disclosure of the attack comes as the City of St. Paul deals with a separate cyberattack.



The North St. Paul City Council held an emergency meeting on Monday after its police department was targeted in a cyberattack.

North St. Paul cyberattack

What we know:

City leaders met Monday afternoon to respond to a cyberattack against the North St. Paul Police Department.

During the meeting, council members approved a contract with law firm McDonald Hopkins, which has a cybersecurity branch called Arete, to respond, investigate and examine the full scope of the attack.

Monday's meeting was brief, lasting less than five minutes, with little discussion and ending following the vote on the contract.

What we don't know:

City leaders did not discuss the specifics of the cyberattack.

In council documents, officials explain the emergency meeting was called to deal with "a potentially ongoing cybersecurity concern, a matter requiring immediate consideration to safeguard the public interest and prevent further damage."

The backstory:

The meeting comes a week after the City of St. Paul disclosed it was dealing with its own cyberattack.

It's unclear if there's any link between the St. Paul and North St. Paul attacks.