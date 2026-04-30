North Minneapolis shooting: Man, 69, found shot to death inside home

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The Brief A 69-year-old man was found dead from a gunshot wound inside a home on Bryant Avenue North. Police say the Wednesday night shooting does not appear to be random. Authorities are working to determine what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made.



A 69-year-old man was found shot to death inside a north Minneapolis home Wednesday night, and police say the shooting does not appear to be random.

Deadly shooting in north Minneapolis

What we know:

Officers responded to a reported shooting around 8:48 p.m. Wednesday in the 4800 block of Bryant Avenue North. Upon arrival, police found a man inside the home with what authorities described as an apparent fatal gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting, but said it does not appear to be random.

What they're saying:

"This is a tragic loss of life," said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara. "Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and loved ones. We need anyone who may have information about what happened to come forward."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Minneapolis police at 612-673-5845 or email policetips@minneapolismn.gov. Anonymous tips can be submitted to CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.

What we don't know:

Further details about the victim have not been released.

So far, no arrests have been made.