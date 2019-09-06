Nokomis beaches impacted by E. coli outbreak reopen after beach season ends

article

Following an E.coli outbreak at Lake Nokomis, the water is now deemed safe to go in once again, according to the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board.

However, since the swimming season ended on Labor Day, lifeguards will no longer be on duty. Docks and buoys will also be removed.

The beaches officially reopened to lake visitors on Thursday, which marked the end of three incubation periods following the last reported exposure to E. coli.

Officials closed the beaches on August 13 after the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed three children, who had swam in the lake, were infected with E. coli. The MDH later received 73 reports of illness from late July through late August. No one was hospitalized.

The closure marked the first time in more than 25 years a Minneapolis beach had to close due to illness.

While park officials regularly monitor the water quality, the strain of E. coli that caused the outbreak is not found through those tests. Testing leading up to the outbreak did not indicate high levels of E. coli at the Nokomis beaches.

Now that the beach season has ended, water quality tests will no longer be held.