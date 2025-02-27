No reported measles cases in Minnesota following outbreak in Texas

article

The Brief No Minnesota measles cases have been reported in 2025 following an outbreak in Texas. Health officials are warning that anyone who is unvaccinated is at severe risk of the disease, especially children. An outbreak in Texas resulted in one child's death and at least 125 people infected, the first measles death since 2015.



Minnesota health officials say there are currently no reported measles cases in the state so far in 2025, but warn that those who are unvaccinated against the highly contagious virus are at risk.

Measles risk in Minnesota

Big picture view:

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) said on Thursday, Feb. 27, that it has not seen any reported measles cases so far this year or any increase in measles activity.

Unvaccinated children are especially vulnerable to measles infection, which health officials say "can cause severe complications and even death", according to MDH.

Health officials say serious illness can be prevented by getting the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine. One dose reportedly provides 93% protection, while the recommended two doses provide 97% protection.

Anyone who plans to travel to areas where the virus is circulating is asked to be vaccinated at least two weeks beforehand.

Minnesota 2024 outbreak

Local perspective:

Measles cases, as well as other diseases, spiked in Minnesota in late 2024.

Health experts attributed this to a drop in vaccination rates over the last decade.

Allina Health Pediatrician Dr. Eric Barth said in October 2024 that, "We're a victim of our own success, meaning that we've been so successful in using immunizations to protect children that parents aren't aware that these illnesses are still out there."

The vaccine for measles lasts a lifetime.

Texas measles outbreak

Dig deeper:

Texas health officials are dealing with the state's largest outbreak in almost 30 years, as well as the first measles death in the country since 2015, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The outbreak began in West Texas and grew to include nine different counties.

At least 125 cases were reported in late January, with 18 people hospitalized, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

U.S. Cases in 2024

The backstory:

There were a total of 285 cases across the U.S. in 2024, according to the CDC.

120 cases were children under the age of 5.

88 cases were for children 5–19 years old, and 77 cases were over the age of 20.

40 percent of the cases in 2024 required hospitalization.