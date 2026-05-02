BCA investigating after man, woman found dead in Prior Lake

The Brief Prior Lake police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) are investigating after a man and a woman were found dead inside a home. The two were found dead Saturday morning after a welfare request was made. Authorities did not say what led up to the deaths.



Authorities are investigating after two people were found dead Saturday morning.

Prior Lake death investigation

What we know:

According to Prior Lake police, officers conducted a welfare check around 9 a.m. at a home near Spruce Trail and Spruce Circle.

Officers eventually had to enter the home, where they found a 35-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman dead inside a bedroom.

Prior Lake police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) are investigating the deaths.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not identify the man and woman.

It is not clear what caused the deaths or what led to them.