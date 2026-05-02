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BCA investigating after man, woman found dead in Prior Lake

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Published  May 2, 2026 7:37pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

The Brief

    • Prior Lake police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) are investigating after a man and a woman were found dead inside a home.
    • The two were found dead Saturday morning after a welfare request was made.
    • Authorities did not say what led up to the deaths.

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities are investigating after two people were found dead Saturday morning. 

Prior Lake death investigation

What we know:

According to Prior Lake police, officers conducted a welfare check around 9 a.m. at a home near Spruce Trail and Spruce Circle. 

Officers eventually had to enter the home, where they found a 35-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman dead inside a bedroom. 

Prior Lake police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) are investigating the deaths. 

What we don't know:

Authorities did not identify the man and woman. 

It is not clear what caused the deaths or what led to them. 

The Source: A press release from Prior Lake police. 

Crime and Public SafetyPrior Lake