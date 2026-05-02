BCA investigating after man, woman found dead in Prior Lake
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities are investigating after two people were found dead Saturday morning.
Prior Lake death investigation
What we know:
According to Prior Lake police, officers conducted a welfare check around 9 a.m. at a home near Spruce Trail and Spruce Circle.
Officers eventually had to enter the home, where they found a 35-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman dead inside a bedroom.
Prior Lake police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) are investigating the deaths.
What we don't know:
Authorities did not identify the man and woman.
It is not clear what caused the deaths or what led to them.
The Source: A press release from Prior Lake police.