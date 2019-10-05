No injuries after vehicle slams into Leeann Chin restaurant in St. Paul

article

No one was hurt Saturday after a vehicle crashed into a restaurant in the Midway Marketplace in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Fire crews responded to the Leeann Chin restaurant in the plaza off University Avenue for the crash.

Photos shared by St. Paul firefighters show the vehicle wedged into the front counter.

Firefighters said no one was hurt. There was also no structural damage done to the building.

Photos posted on Facebook by the fire department show the vehicle crashed into the front counter, hitting some chairs along the way.