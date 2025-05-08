Nitrates, arsenic in MN dinking water systems exceed standards in some communities: Report

The Brief An annual report compiled by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) determined how well public water systems are doing at meeting standards set by the federal Safe Drinking Water Act. According to the 2024 report, 97% of Minnesota residents’ drinking water meets the standards, while some community water systems exceed contamination levels of nitrates and arsenic. MDH’s 10-year Minnesota Drinking Water Action Plan focuses on five primary goals: protecting water sources, building resilient infrastructure, ensuring safe tap water, assessing future risks, and engaging partners in water safety efforts.



A report to determine the quality of water available to Minnesota’s residents found that 97% of the state meets federal safety standards, but 3% of communities have fallen below them due to excessive levels of nitrate and arsenic contaminations.

Minnesota drinking water report

What we know:

The 2024 report, compiled by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), determines how well public water systems are doing at meeting standards set in the federal Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA), offers insights into current challenges faced by public water systems, and details actions being taken to address challenges.

The report has been compiled each year since 1995, and is provided as both public information and to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to determine SDWA compliance.

Report results

By the numbers:

Minnesota’s public water systems are tested for different types of contaminants, including pesticides and industrial products, bacterial contaminations, nitrates, radioactive elements, copper and lead.

According to the report, MDH conducted 25,281 tests for pesticides and industrial contaminants in 965 community water systems - ultimately finding no systems violated the maximum allowable drinking water contaminant level in 2024. The same was found in 11,520 tests for pesticides and industrial contaminants in 466 water systems in the state.

However, not all tests resulted in passing grades.

Two community water systems failed to meet acceptable levels of nitrate contamination, while six community systems exceeded levels of arsenic in 2024, according to the report.

Community system leaders notified people who used the water, offering bottled water to those with infants, while working with MDH staff to remedy the problems through steps such as installing treatment, the report says.

An additional two community water systems went beyond the lead contamination level, and 26 community systems exceeded the copper contamination level, while one system exceeded both.

The full results of the report can be found below:

Reducing lead in Minnesota

Dig deeper:

As part of its 10-year Minnesota Drinking Water Action Plan, officials with MDH say they are focused on providing safe and accessible drinking water to Minnesotans through its "Get the Lead Out" initiative aimed at replacing lead public service lines.

The plan is said to focus on five primary goals: protecting water sources, building resilient infrastructure, ensuring safe tap water, assessing future risks, and engaging partners in water safety efforts.

In 2024, Minneapolis began replacing lead pipes for property owners for free after additional funds were provided by the Minnesota Legislature.

Minnesotans currently concerned about contamination of their drinking water can check the presence of lead pipes in their region using MDH’s interactive map.

Both Minneapolis and St. Paul also has their own interactive maps.