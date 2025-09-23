Former Sen. Nicole Mitchell to be sentenced Tuesday

The Brief Former Minnesota Sen. Nicole Mitchell will be sentenced on Tuesday. Mitchell resigned from the Minnesota Senate after being found guilty of first-degree burglary following an incident in which police found her in the home of her stepmother, wearing black and carrying burglary tools. A jury found Mitchell guilty of first-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools after a week-long trial in July 2025.



Nicole Mitchell faces sentencing

What's next:

A jury found Mitchell guilty of first-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools after a week-long trial in July. Mitchell's sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. in Becker County.

Mitchell faces a minimum of six months in jail or workhouse, but her defense team is requesting a lighter sentence and asking that she serve out her sentence in Ramsey County. The defense is also asking that her felony convictions be reduced to misdemeanors, and they are disputing the $23,585 in restitution.

However, the prosecution says Mitchell should serve out her sentence in Becker County, where the crime occurred.

Burglary conviction

The backstory:

Mitchell was accused of breaking into the Detroit Lakes home belonging to her stepmother. She was arrested after police caught her in the household in the early morning hours of April 22, 2024.

At trial, Mitchell claimed she had gone to the home to check on her stepmother, who had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease and was living alone following the death of Mitchell's father. She said she had snuck into the home because she didn't want to agitate her stepmother.

However, police body camera video showed Mitchell dressed in a stereotypical burglar's outfit, dressed in all black with a black cap. Police said she had a flashlight with a sock covering the light.

Speaking with police, Mitchell admitted, "Clearly, I'm not good at this."

The prosecution argued the "why" Mitchell offered didn't justify burglary.

Special election

Special election:

After her conviction, Mitchell resigned from her position in the Minnesota Senate.

A special election for District 47 in Woodbury, the seat formerly represented by Mitchell, will be held on Nov. 4, 2025.

A special primary held on Aug. 26 was won by Amanda Hemmingsen-Jaeger on the DFL ticket, and Dwight Dorau on the Republican side.