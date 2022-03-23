New Summit Brewing 'Twins Pils' rebranded for baseball season partnership

article

St. Paul’s Summit Brewing Co. will show its support for the baseball team across the Mississippi with a rebrand of its namesake pilsner to support the Minnesota Twins this summer.

According to a recent announcement, Summit first began brewing in 1986 and the next year the Twins won the World Series – a fact they don’t believe to be coincidence.

In April 2021, Summit announced a partnership to make them the "Official Craft Beer" of the Twins. As a result, the new Twins Pils will be available throughout the state this season.

As part of the agreement Summit also secured the naming rights to the open-air bar adjacent to the leftfield foul pole at Target Field, known as the "Summit Brewing Pub," and acquired the rights to use the Twins trademarks across the team's multi-state territory.

"Since its introduction, Keller Pils has been a Summit fan favorite that has gone on to garner attention from beer drinkers and world-wide beer competitions alike. After years of knowing how good the beer itself was, we knew we had to find a way to get it out to a wider audience," Brandon Bland, director of sales, said in an announcement. "After we were able to partner with the Minnesota Twins… we knew it made sense to pair one of our top beers with this top partner."

The Twins Pils can is inspired by the throwback Twins' jerseys from the 1980s and will feature the team's iconic logo on a backdrop of baby blue trimmed with navy.

"The Twins and our partners at Summit each have a long and proud tradition of bringing Minnesotans together around the joy of a shared experience," Twins president & CEO Dave St. Peter said in an announcement. "Having our logo – along with our beloved baby blue color scheme – on the can of Summit Twins Pils is a terrific way to celebrate the return of baseball."