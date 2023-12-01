New $10K reward offered for 1988 St. Paul cold case killing

article

A new reward is being offered for information that leads to solving a 1988 cold case homicide in St. Paul.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) on Friday said an anonymous donor is offering a $10,000 reward "for information leading to the arrest and conviction" of the person or people who killed Cheryl Prokop in her home.

According to the BCA, on Dec. 2, 1988, someone went into Prokop's home at the Vista Village Townhomes on Kansas Street and strangled her. Prokop's 4-year-old daughter found her body, and reported it to the apartment caretaker's office.

"Despite decades of forensic and investigative efforts, available evidence has not led us to the person or persons responsible for Cheryl’s death," BCA Superintendent Drew Evans said. "But we’re continuing to work this case and are hopeful the reward will result in new information."

The St. Paul Police Department and the BCA have been "actively investigating" Prokop's death since she was killed but "so far no information" has led to her killer. The anonymous donor is offering the reward in hopes someone will come forward with information about what happened.

"We’ve waited for 35 years to understand why Cheryl was killed and who did it," her father, Dick Prokop, said. "Nothing can bring her back, but maybe this reward will help lead to some answers. If you know what happened, please report what you know."

Anyone with information on who killed Prokop is encouraged to contact the BCA at 877-996-6222, via email at bca.tips@state.mn.us.