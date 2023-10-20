New pavilion on Bde Maka Ska opens to the public

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board held a grand opening for the new pavilion at Bde Maka Ska on Friday.

The $6.5 million project features a restaurant and market by Pimento Jamaican Kitchen. The restaurant, Pimento on the Lake, offers Jamaican cuisine right on Bde Maka Ska. The market will include grab-and-go food and drink items, as well as locally made gifts available to purchase.

The pavilion also includes a small stage where bands can perform.

The Pimento Market will be open all year for locals to come and get coffee or shop around.

The new pavilion comes four years after the original one, built in 1930, burned down.