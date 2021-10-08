New Minneapolis ordinance gives right to counsel to low-income renters

The Minneapolis City Council on Friday unanimously approved a policy giving the right to counsel to low income renters facing eviction.

The ordinance would help renters with an income less than 200% of the federal poverty guidelines.

The policy is something the city council said they have been working on for years.

"You know this is one piece of a bigger puzzle of ways that we are helping support renters in our community," said Lisa Bender, the city council president. "The urgency of this has increased dramatically with the pandemic and economic impacts and the lifting of the eviction moratorium, which is starting early next week."



All lease terminations and eviction protections will end on Oct. 12 except for eligible renters who have applied for emergency assistance.