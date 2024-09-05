Child drowns in New Hope, was left unattended in pool before 911 called

The Brief The drowning occurred at the Parkridge Way Apartments in New Hope. Authorities say they found the 13-year-old unresponsive when they began administering CPR. According to police, video shows the child was underwater for more than 30 minutes before someone called 911.



A child drowned at a New Hope apartment pool on Wednesday evening, and police say that video footage shows he was left unattended for more than 30 minutes before someone called 911.

What we know

Around 7:14 p.m. on Sept. 4, New Hope police and Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol deputies responded to a report of a drowning at the Parkridge Way Apartments in New Hope.

Once onsite, authorities found a 13-year-old person unresponsive when they began CPR. He was then transported to North Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to authorities, an initial investigation found that video footage shows the child was left alone in the pool after entering on his own, and was underwater for more than 30 minutes before 911 was called.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the incident.

What we don’t know

Authorities have not yet declared yet whether or not any charges will be filed as a result of the drowning.