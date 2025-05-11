Expand / Collapse search
New coloring book for grown up gives offers history lesson of Saint Paul Parks

By
Published  May 11, 2025 3:41pm CDT
St. Paul
FOX 9

New coloring book teaches history of St. Paul parks

The launch of a new coloring book, "Parks & People: A colorful history of Saint Paul Parks," showcases 19 iconic parks in the city while celebrating the beauty, history and cultural significance of the St. Paul park system.

The Brief

    •  
    • There are opportunities for historical walks.
    • The initiative includes a fundraising element that offers the chance to win prizes.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Ramsey County Historical Society and the Saint Paul Parks Conservancy have released a project two years in the making.

"Parks & People: A Colorful History of Saint Paul Parks" is a new coloring book celebrating the beauty, history, and cultural significance of Saint Paul's beloved park system.

New coloring book

What we know:

The beautifully illustrated "grown-up" historical coloring book, featuring artwork by Jeanne Kosfeld and writing by Kathy Berdan, showcasing 19 iconic Saint Paul parks.

Readers of all ages can immerse themselves in the city’s rich history while adding their own splash of color to intricate pen-and-ink drawings. The book highlights hidden histories, environmental treasures, and the visionaries who shaped Saint Paul's nationally acclaimed park system. On Saturday, Michael-jon Pease, the executive director for Saint Paul Parks Conservancy, stopped by the FOX 9 morning news to share why this is for kids and adults. You can see that interview above.

How to get your copy

What you can do:

If you are interested in getting a copy of the book, you can:

  • Order online
  • Stop by the Ramsey County Historical Society library and Landmark Center
  • Local retailers, including Substack Books, Story Line books, Como Zoo & Conservatory gift shop, Waldmann Brewery, Landmark Center Gift Shop, Wet Paint, Red Balloon, Grand Hand, and I Like You.

Book Launch Event

  • Parks Giving Day, Friday, May 16, 12-1 p.m.
  • Irvine Park, 25 Walnut St, Saint Paul

Music, food trucks, and artist meet-and-greets. Celebrate the 176th birthday of Saint Paul's parks

(Note, there was also another launch event this past Saturday.)

Dig deeper:

"Parks & People" is the official companion to The Great Park Walk 2025: Around the Parks in 80 Days. Registration is free. Participants earn prizes for visiting featured parks, and even more prizes by raising funds for park improvements by getting friends to sponsor their walk. While the timing of your walk is up to you, all participants can join the Finish Line Celebration on August 4 along the Mississippi River. Visit www.TheGreatParkWalk.org or saintpaulparksconservancy.org for more information.

