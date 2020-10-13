New Brighton police investigate report of man offering candy to child

New Brighton police are investigating a report of a suspicious man in a van who offered candy to a child.

Police say the incident happened around 2:15 p.m. on Sunday near 16th Avenue SW and Silver Lane. A man, described to be in his 30s, was driving a dark gray van with black plastic trim and asked a child if they wanted candy.

When the child declined, the driver kept heading down the road and passed by the child in both directions on the street before leaving. The child told their parent, who then reported the incident to police.

Officers canvassed the area and received some images from resident surveillance cameras, but investigators are looking for more footage. Anyone who may have video of the area around the time of the incidentis asked to contact them at (651) 288-4100.

