New app will give U of M students rewards points for attending athletic events

Gopher Athletics is using a new app that will give students rewards points for attending University of Minnesota athletic events.

According to a release from the university, the Student Rewards App will be free to all U of M students this academic year.

Students will have to enable their geolocation on the app and “check in” at Gopher home events to earn their points. The longer they stay at the event, the more points they will earn.

Students who spend the most time at games each month can win cash prizes, and students can redeem accrued points for discounts and perks at local restaurants and stores.

The app, Game Point, was founded by a Golden Gopher alum named Justin Levin.

"Game Point's goal is to drive school pride by attending college athletics events and supporting local businesses in the surrounding community" Levin said. "It also provides great rewards to students for not only attending games, but for staying for the entirety of the event."

The app’s first eligible game is Thursday’s Gopher Football home opener at TCF Bank Stadium.