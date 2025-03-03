Nelly will perform after Twins game at Target Field in July
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It's getting "Hot in Herre."
Nelly will perform a postgame concert at Target Field in July.
Local perspective:
Hip-hop icon Nelly will perform after the 7:10 p.m. Minnesota Twins game at Target Field on July 11.
Admission to the concert is free with a ticket to the Twins vs. Pirates game. There are also VIP ticket packages available. You can buy those here.
Nelly is known for his hits that include "Hot in Herre," "Ride Wit Me," and "Country Grammar."