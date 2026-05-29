Minnesota weather: More toasty heat with filtered sunshine Friday

The Brief Friday brings filtered sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 80s across Minnesota. An air quality alert is in effect for the Twin Cities metro from noon to 9 p.m. Friday. Weekend temperatures cool slightly with some shower chances, especially in western Minnesota.



A toasty Friday brings filtered sunshine, low humidity, and highs in the 80s across much of Minnesota.

Friday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Friday is hot and fairly bright, with a veil of high clouds at times. Western Minnesota sees thicker cloud cover and a slight chance for a stray shower.

Temperatures climb into the mid to upper 80s across much of central and southern Minnesota. Northern Minnesota is slightly warmer in the low 90s, while the Twin Cities metro tops out at around 87 degrees. Southeast winds remain light at 5 to 10 mph.

An air quality alert is in effect for the Twin Cities metro from noon to 9 p.m. Friday. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says ground-level ozone may reach unhealthy levels during the afternoon and evening.

Friday night stays quiet, as temperatures dip into the 60s with low humidity and patchy clouds.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Saturday brings more cloud cover and a few shower chances, mainly across western Minnesota. Temperatures ease back a few degrees, with 70s possible in western parts of the state and 80s elsewhere.

A few showers remain possible Sunday before that system weakens and moves out. Temperatures cool slightly but remain pleasant, with highs around 80 degrees.

The warm weather continues next week with highs settling into the middle 80s.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)