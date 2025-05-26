Neighbors launch fundraiser after St. Paul coffee shop damaged in fire

article

Neighbors are raising money to support local coffee shop Groundswell in St. Paul after a fire last week.

Groundswell fire

What we know:

Groundswell has been closed since a fire on Thursday. In an update on Facebook, the shop's owner said they had started the "slow process of assessing damage, taking inventory, and talking with insurance."

The post reads: "We are beyond grateful for the love and support from all of you. Truly, it has blown us away. There are many reasons we love this community and neighborhood, and you all are certainly reminding us of them these days."

Neighbors create fundraiser

Local perspective:

To support the shop amid the shutdown, neighbors have launched an online fundraiser that has collected more than $11,000 as of Monday.

The fundraiser explains: "Sadly, our neighborhood Cafe, Groundswell caught fire around 10pm on 5/22 leaving our community devastated. During this time of hardship we're putting together a fund to the staff and family we all know and love. As the Hamline-Midway community one of our greatest strengths is that we rally for the people we care for. This fund will go towards securing a financial safety net for the staff to aid them during this troubling time and we appreciate any donation made. We're sending love to everyone affected by this loss, we're all rooting for the safety and security for our little neighborhood cafe."

Groundswell's owners say the donations will all go towards staff while they wait for insurance payments.

The backstory:

Groundswell is located along Thomas Avenue near Hamline Avenue, just blocks south of Hamline University and has been a community favorite since 2009.

The café has been featured in a number of publications, being recognized for its great coffee, pastries and brunches.