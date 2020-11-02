Over 1.7 million absentee ballots accepted in Minnesota so far

As of Monday morning, 1,716,575 absentee ballots and ballots from mail-only precincts have been accepted in Minnesota, according to Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon. That is 58% of the total turnout in the 2016 general election.

A total of 2,055,519 absentee ballots have been requested. That means 338,944 absentee ballots are outstanding. However, many of these people have likely decided to vote in person instead and some absentee ballots may be in transit.

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon is holding an 11 a.m. conference call ahead of Election Day.

Conventional wisdom among political observers is that total turnout will be somewhere between 3.2 million and 3.5 million statewide.

Minnesota's previous record for total turnout was 2.97 million in the 2016 general election.

Minnesota appears headed for close to 80% turnout of its voting-eligible population. That level has only been breached once before, in 1956.

If you voted early or plan to, your ballot is being counted now and will be included in Tuesday’s results.

You can check the status of your absentee ballot at mnvotes.org/track. It can tell you whether your ballot was received by election officials on which date it was received and whether it has been counted or is still being processed.