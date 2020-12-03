Nearby residents evacuated after large fire burns in Albert Lea, Minn.

article

Police evacuated residents from 13 nearby residences after a large fire has broken out at a building in Albert Lea, Minnesota.

Videos and photos posted online show large flames shooting from a building that is believed. Due to the thick smoke, residents have been ordered to leave their homes.

Right now, limited information has been released but firefighters and police are on scene.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area as the battle is underway. Police say displaced residents can head to the Methodist Church for assistance.