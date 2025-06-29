Expand / Collapse search

National Weather Service confirms at least 3 tornadoes in Carver County

By
Published  June 29, 2025 2:36pm CDT
Severe Weather
FOX 9
5 tornadoes reported in Carver County

5 tornadoes reported in Carver County

Five Doppler-confirmed tornadoes were reported in Carver County early Sunday morning, including Victoria, two around Waconia, one near Cologne and one in St. Bonifacius. Meanwhile, two tornadoes were observed about two hours apart near Canby, in far western Minnesota on Saturday evening. The National Weather Service will assess damage from the storms to officially confirm how many tornadoes there were Saturday night and Sunday morning.

The Brief

    • National Weather Service (NWS) officials confirmed that "at least" three tornadoes touched down in Carver County during overnight severe storms.
    • Two tornadoes were rated EF-1 and the third was rated EF-0.
    • NWS teams are still working to confirm other reported tornadoes in Minnesota.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A National Weather Service (NWS) survey team confirmed that "at least three tornadoes" touched down in Carver County during storms Saturday evening.

READ MORE: Minnesota weather: 5 reported tornadoes in Carver County

Carver County tornadoes

4 doppler-confirmed tornadoes in MN: 1:20 a.m. update

4 doppler-confirmed tornadoes in MN: 1:20 a.m. update

The National Weather Service said there were four doppler-confirmed tornadoes near the Twin Cities metro on Sunday morning.

What they're saying:

The first tornado was in the northeast part of the county near Lake Zumbra and had estimated winds of 80 to 90 mph. The second tornado tracked along the north side of Lake Waconia toward Parley Lake with estimated winds of 85 to 95 mph.

Image 1 of 9

Storm damage near Lake Waconia after a confirmed tornado hit the area. 

From: FOX 9

The third tornado was south of Waconia and north of Cologne. That tornado is classified as an EF-0 with winds between 70 and 80 miles per hour. Survey crews say it's possible there may have been two or three tornadoes spinning in that area and crews will do further review on Monday.

Photos of storm damage near Lake Waconia can be viewed below:

Tornado spotted near Canby, Minnesota

Tornado spotted near Canby, Minnesota

A second tornado was observed near Canby, Minnesota, on Saturday night. This video, taken by Bill Doms, is looped.

Minnesota tornadoes

Dig deeper:

Five Doppler-confirmed tornadoes were reported in Carver County early Sunday morning, including Victoria, two around Waconia, one near Cologne and one in St. Bonifacius. 

Meanwhile, two tornadoes were observed about two hours apart near Canby, in far western Minnesota on Saturday evening. 

The NWS is still assessing damage from the storms to officially confirm how many tornadoes there were late Saturday night into Sunday morning. 

Tornado spotted near Minnesota-South Dakota border

Tornado spotted near Minnesota-South Dakota border

A tornado was spotted west of Canby, Minnesota, northwest of Clear Lake, South Dakota, on Saturday. This video, taken by Bill Doms, is looped.

What's next:

The NWS said it is still working to confirm reports of one or two possible tornadoes near Cologne. 

The Source: This story uses information from the FOX 9 weather team and statements from the National Weather Service. 

Severe WeatherCarver County