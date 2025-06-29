National Weather Service confirms at least 3 tornadoes in Carver County

The Brief National Weather Service (NWS) officials confirmed that "at least" three tornadoes touched down in Carver County during overnight severe storms. Two tornadoes were rated EF-1 and the third was rated EF-0. NWS teams are still working to confirm other reported tornadoes in Minnesota.



A National Weather Service (NWS) survey team confirmed that "at least three tornadoes" touched down in Carver County during storms Saturday evening.

READ MORE: Minnesota weather: 5 reported tornadoes in Carver County

Carver County tornadoes

What they're saying:

The first tornado was in the northeast part of the county near Lake Zumbra and had estimated winds of 80 to 90 mph. The second tornado tracked along the north side of Lake Waconia toward Parley Lake with estimated winds of 85 to 95 mph.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Storm damage near Lake Waconia after a confirmed tornado hit the area. From: FOX 9

The third tornado was south of Waconia and north of Cologne. That tornado is classified as an EF-0 with winds between 70 and 80 miles per hour. Survey crews say it's possible there may have been two or three tornadoes spinning in that area and crews will do further review on Monday.

Photos of storm damage near Lake Waconia can be viewed below:

Minnesota tornadoes

Dig deeper:

Five Doppler-confirmed tornadoes were reported in Carver County early Sunday morning, including Victoria, two around Waconia, one near Cologne and one in St. Bonifacius.

Meanwhile, two tornadoes were observed about two hours apart near Canby, in far western Minnesota on Saturday evening.

The NWS is still assessing damage from the storms to officially confirm how many tornadoes there were late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

What's next:

The NWS said it is still working to confirm reports of one or two possible tornadoes near Cologne.