Natalee Holloway's killer Joran van der Sloot jumped by 2 inmates in Peru prison beatdown

Joran van der Sloot, the Dutch national who brutally killed Alabama 18-year-old Natalee Holloway during her class trip to Aruba as a high school senior in 2005, has been pummeled in a remote Peruvian prison, where he previously boasted of conjugal visits with multiple women.

The 36-year-old murderer is locked up in Peru for the 2010 death of Stephany Flores, the daughter of a Peruvian business magnate whom he killed in her father's casino five years to the day after Holloway's murder.

The motive of the attack is unclear, according to the New York Post , which first reported the beating, but two inmates jumped him in a prison common area before guards stepped in. Medics reportedly treated him for cuts and bruises and sent him back to the general population.

Van der Sloot's lawyer, Lima's Maximo Altez, blasted the claims.

"He's fine," he told Fox News Digital. "It's 'fake news.'"

Altez has previously complained that prison officials have limited his communications with his client.

Authorities did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A national prison spokesperson earlier told the Post, "A lot of people want him dead."

A former inmate who did time with van der Sloot during his brief detention in Alabama last year told the paper that the killer, who stands 6 feet, 5 inches tall, is an arrogant "douchebag."

"He walks around jail like he’s the boss, demands what he wants, treats other guys like s---," Emil Quinones told the paper. "He made a lot of enemies because he’s such an a--hole."

Van der Sloot is serving time in Peru's mountaintop Challapalca prison, a place Altez previously said he hates so much he was willing to talk to prosecutors in the U.S. in connection to federal extortion charges against him.

And his attitude doesn't appear to be helping, Quinones told the Post.

"I don’t think he’ll ever get out alive," he said. "All he really knows is prison and I think he likes it. He’ll either re-offend to stay in jail, or he’ll be killed by someone. I don’t know if he even cares one way or the other."

Van der Sloot finally admitted in October to killing Holloway with a cinder block on an Aruba beach as part of the extortion and fraud case in which he tried to shake down the victim's mother for $250,000.

In an international plea deal, he is serving his sentence on the U.S. charges for extorting Holloway's mother in Peru.

Van der Sloot hates Challapalca, according to his lawyer, Altez, who calls it "hell." The prison is known to see temperatures below freezing on a nightly basis and is so remote that cell service doesn't reach it.

In 2014, Altez told Reuters that his client had been stabbed three times in the prison months after his initial transfer there for unruly behavior. However, officials told the outlet that the wounds looked self-inflicted.

Van der Sloot previously had his Peruvian sentence extended after a drug and phone smuggling scandal.

Aruba authorities have left open the possibility of prosecuting him there, even though the statute of limitations has expired on Holloway's murder.

