MSP seeks public input for airport's 2040 long-term plan

If you have input on how the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) should accommodate increased passengers through 2040, now is the time to make it known.

The Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC) has opened a 60-day public comment period for its draft of its 2040 long-term plan. The MSP long-term plan incorporates comprehensive research on passenger and aircraft trends along with current airport infrastructure capabilities, according to the press release.

"MSP’s long-term plan is an important tool to help us prepare for future growth in passengers and air service demand," said Brian Ryks, the CEO of MAC in a statement. "Throughout the process, the MAC has remained focused on furthering award-winning passenger experience while sustaining the highest operational standards in service of travelers and stakeholders."

The draft plan includes projects to improve MSP’s terminals, parking facilities and airfield. It incorporates 12 new gates between Terminals 1 and 2 to accommodate forecasted growth, outlines opportunities to relieve curbside congestion, and recommends reconstructing parking facilities that are reaching the end of their useful life. The plan also includes enhancements to airfield taxiways. No new runways or runway extensions are proposed.

Included in potential projects would be rebuilding A Gates while demolishing B Gates, expansions at Terminal 2, and an underground people-mover to connect Terminals 1 and 2 behind security.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) asks airports to update their planning documents every seven to 10 years, which also aligns with the MAC’s guidelines for airport planning.

While the draft plan outlines potential airport projects, it does not authorize construction. The MAC will follow the required environmental review process and vote on separate budget actions to formally approve specific projects identified in the plan.

The drafted long-term plan will be presented at its final public Experience MSP event on July 11, 2023, at the Sabathani Community Center in Minneapolis.

Written comments will be accepted until Monday, Aug. 21.