MSP Airport slated to be impacted by FAA flight reductions: What to know

The Brief The FAA says it will reduce flights at major airports starting Friday amid the government shutdown. The reduction comes as air traffic controllers haven't been paid in more than a month. It's not exactly clear how airlines will manage the reductions. Delta says it expects to maintain the vast majority of its flights.



MSP Airport is expected to be impacted by an FAA plan to reduce flights at major airports slated to start this weekend amid the government shutdown.

When would it begin?

Timeline:

Officials say, if a deal isn't reached on the federal government shutdown, flight reductions would begin on Friday, Nov. 7 across 40 high-volume markets.

The FAA plans to reduce 10% of flights at these airports. FOX Business reports the reductions would start at 4% on Friday and gradually increase up to 10% next week.

In a statement to FOX 9, the Metropolitan Airports Commission, which oversees MSP Airport, writes: "The Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC) is actively monitoring updates regarding announced FAA-mandated flight reductions. As of now, MSP is experiencing normal operations. However, if reductions are enacted, travelers should be prepared for flight disruptions at MSP and other airports across the country. Travelers should check with their airline for the latest flight information."

How many flights would be impacted?

By the numbers:

Nationally, the reduction would impact thousands of flights. The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport sees about 750 flights per day, so a 10% reduction would impact around 75 flights per day.

However, reductions at other airports could cause a ripple effect that could bring additional delays and cancellations.

What other airports are impacted?

Big picture view:

Here is a full list of the airport that will be impacted by the flight reductions:

ANC: Anchorage International

ATL: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International

BOS: Boston Logan International

BWI: Baltimore/Washington International

CLT: Charlotte Douglas International

CVG: Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International

DAL: Dallas Love

DCA: Ronald Reagan Washington National

DEN: Denver International

DFW: Dallas/Fort Worth International

DTW: Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County

EWR: Newark Liberty International

FLL: Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International

HNL: Honolulu International

HOU: Houston Hobby

IAD: Washington Dulles International

IAH: George Bush Houston Intercontinental

IND: Indianapolis International

JFK: New York John F Kennedy International

LAS: Harry Reid International Airport

LAX: Los Angeles International

LGA: New York LaGuardia

MCO: Orlando International

MDW: Chicago Midway

MEM: Memphis International

MIA: Miami International

MSP: Minneapolis/St Paul International

OAK: Oakland International

ONT: Ontario International

ORD: Chicago O'Hare International

PDX: Portland International

PHL: Philadelphia International

PHX: Phoenix Sky Harbor International

SAN: San Diego International

SDF: Louisville International

SEA: Seattle/Tacoma International

SFO: San Francisco International

SLC: Salt Lake City International

TEB: Teterboro

TPA: Tampa International

What you should do if you're flying

What you can do:

Right now, it's not exactly clear how airports and airlines will work to manage the flight reductions and what flights might be impacted.

Travelers with upcoming flights should check with their airline before heading to the airport. If a flight is canceled, airlines can rebook passengers on a later flight at no additional charge. If passengers choose not to fly, airlines must refund their money, even for non-refundable tickets. But, if you get stranded, you aren't entitled to compensation for things like meals or lodging, even if it's the airline's fault.

What they're saying:

Delta says it expects to "operate the vast majority of our flights as scheduled, including all long-haul international service" and promises to "minimize customer impact." Delta says it will also give extra flexibility to customers to cancel or change their flights during the reduction period.

What's next:

FOX 9 expects to learn more information about the reduction on Thursday and will update this story as more information is available.

Why is it happening?

The backstory:

During the government shutdown, air traffic controllers haven't been getting paid. That, in turn, has led to shortages of controllers and has caused headaches for some travelers in recent weeks.