MSP Airport slated to be impacted by FAA flight reductions: What to know
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - MSP Airport is expected to be impacted by an FAA plan to reduce flights at major airports slated to start this weekend amid the government shutdown.
When would it begin?
Timeline:
Officials say, if a deal isn't reached on the federal government shutdown, flight reductions would begin on Friday, Nov. 7 across 40 high-volume markets.
The FAA plans to reduce 10% of flights at these airports. FOX Business reports the reductions would start at 4% on Friday and gradually increase up to 10% next week.
In a statement to FOX 9, the Metropolitan Airports Commission, which oversees MSP Airport, writes: "The Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC) is actively monitoring updates regarding announced FAA-mandated flight reductions. As of now, MSP is experiencing normal operations. However, if reductions are enacted, travelers should be prepared for flight disruptions at MSP and other airports across the country. Travelers should check with their airline for the latest flight information."
How many flights would be impacted?
By the numbers:
Nationally, the reduction would impact thousands of flights. The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport sees about 750 flights per day, so a 10% reduction would impact around 75 flights per day.
However, reductions at other airports could cause a ripple effect that could bring additional delays and cancellations.
What other airports are impacted?
Big picture view:
Here is a full list of the airport that will be impacted by the flight reductions:
- ANC: Anchorage International
- ATL: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International
- BOS: Boston Logan International
- BWI: Baltimore/Washington International
- CLT: Charlotte Douglas International
- CVG: Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International
- DAL: Dallas Love
- DCA: Ronald Reagan Washington National
- DEN: Denver International
- DFW: Dallas/Fort Worth International
- DTW: Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County
- EWR: Newark Liberty International
- FLL: Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International
- HNL: Honolulu International
- HOU: Houston Hobby
- IAD: Washington Dulles International
- IAH: George Bush Houston Intercontinental
- IND: Indianapolis International
- JFK: New York John F Kennedy International
- LAS: Harry Reid International Airport
- LAX: Los Angeles International
- LGA: New York LaGuardia
- MCO: Orlando International
- MDW: Chicago Midway
- MEM: Memphis International
- MIA: Miami International
- MSP: Minneapolis/St Paul International
- OAK: Oakland International
- ONT: Ontario International
- ORD: Chicago O'Hare International
- PDX: Portland International
- PHL: Philadelphia International
- PHX: Phoenix Sky Harbor International
- SAN: San Diego International
- SDF: Louisville International
- SEA: Seattle/Tacoma International
- SFO: San Francisco International
- SLC: Salt Lake City International
- TEB: Teterboro
- TPA: Tampa International
What you should do if you're flying
What you can do:
Right now, it's not exactly clear how airports and airlines will work to manage the flight reductions and what flights might be impacted.
Travelers with upcoming flights should check with their airline before heading to the airport. If a flight is canceled, airlines can rebook passengers on a later flight at no additional charge. If passengers choose not to fly, airlines must refund their money, even for non-refundable tickets. But, if you get stranded, you aren't entitled to compensation for things like meals or lodging, even if it's the airline's fault.
What they're saying:
Delta says it expects to "operate the vast majority of our flights as scheduled, including all long-haul international service" and promises to "minimize customer impact." Delta says it will also give extra flexibility to customers to cancel or change their flights during the reduction period.
What's next:
FOX 9 expects to learn more information about the reduction on Thursday and will update this story as more information is available.
Why is it happening?
The backstory:
During the government shutdown, air traffic controllers haven't been getting paid. That, in turn, has led to shortages of controllers and has caused headaches for some travelers in recent weeks.