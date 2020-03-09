MSP Airport named best airport in North America for 4th straight year

article

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was named one of the best airports in North America for the fourth year in a row, according to the Airports Council International.

According to a release, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was named the Best Airport in North America in the 25-40 million passenger category.

Airports are scored based on customer surveys conducted at airports in 91 countries around the world. Customers answer questions about 34 key performance indicators to measure their satisfaction with their airport experience.



