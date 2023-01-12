MSP Airport among the best US airports for fewest delayed flights: Study

As more people return to flying to destinations post-pandemic, flight volumes have increased and along with them flight delays.

According to The Bureau of Transportation's statistics, there were 1,042,056 delayed flights in the United States in 2022.

Most recently, thousands of flights across the U.S. were canceled or delayed Wednesday after a government system that offers safety and other information to pilots broke down, stranding some planes on the ground for hours.

Before that, Southwest Airlines had an infamous meltdown over the holidays, canceling thousands of flights and stranding thousands more.

But barring nationwide problems, some airports are better than others when it comes to cancelations, according to a study from Family Destinations Guide.

Good news for Minnesotans, the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) ranked on the list of best airports in the country, with only 16.51% of its flights delayed — good for fourth place. Leading the list was Salt Lake City International Airport (14.18%), Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport (16.19%) and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (16.49%).

When looking at the worst offenders, the Orlando International Airport had an average of 28.24% of its flights delayed in 2022, followed by Newark Liberty International Airport at 26.51% and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (26.1%).