MSP Airport holding public hearing on raising minimum wage for workers

Officials at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport will hold a public hearing Monday about raising the minimum wage for those who work at the airport.

The hearing comes as airport workers continue their push for $15 dollars an hour. They have spent years in their fight for $15 with some protests and rallies even leading to arrests.

Supporters say it is critical that anyone who works at the airport earn $15 an hour without exceptions.

The current minimum wage in Minnesota is $9.86 an hour and will go up to $10 next year.

On Monday night, the community will get a chance to weigh in on the possibility of a minimum wage ordinance for MSP Airport. The Metropolitan Airports Commission meeting starts at 5 p.m. at the Marriot airport hotel near the Mall of America.

Even if the airport does increase the minimum wage, it is unclear how soon employees will actually see it. Both Minneapolis and St. Paul have approved a $15 minimum wage ordinance, but businesses have years before it is fully phased in.

