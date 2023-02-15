MSP Airport has new voices to welcome, inform travelers

The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) has announced the newest set of voices that will both welcome and inform travelers via its intercom system throughout the next year.

According to an announcement from the Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC), which runs MSP Airport, Voices of MSP is an annual program that "puts the mic into the hands of airport employees to deliver public address announcements."

The Voices of MSP program is in its third year and utilizes the MAC's on-site audio studio to record the announcements that will be played to the public. The recordings can be heard at several locations throughout MSP, including the terminal lobbies and concourses, baggage carousels, moving walkways and parking ramps.

"I’m always impressed by the employees who share their voice talents and help us offer a unique, personal touch in how we communicate with travelers and guests at MSP," said Phil Burke, assistant director of customer experience for MAC, in a statement.

A casting call is offered to airport employees each November, and a local judging committee selects winners based on sample recordings from the open audition process.

Among the employees selected this year are a flight attendant, airline ramp agent, airport volunteer, administrative coordinator, police officer and firefighter.

Of the new performers, Kristen Murphy, a pilot recruiter with Endeavor Air, had never performed voice work before she auditioned, according to an announcement.

"I was quite surprised when I was selected – I did it for fun, thought it would be a good experience and had no expectations," said Murphy, who can now be heard welcoming visitors and passengers at Terminal 2.