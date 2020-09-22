MSP Airport among 5 locations rolling out antimicrobial bins at security checkpoints

The next time you fly from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, you will notice ramped up virus mitigation efforts, including antimicrobial bins at security checkpoints.

The airport has partnered with Delta Airlines and the Transportation Security Administration to deploy the new bins. MSP Airport is one of five airports that Delta selected to test these new bins that are made with material to protect you from picking up someone’s else’s germs.

“Delta is excited to offer travelers through Minneapolis new black antimicrobial bins that prevent the growth of various bacteria, in partnership with TSA,” a Delta Airlines’ spokesperson told FOX 9 in an email. “These innovative bins are a layer of protection that Delta has put in place to ensure customers and their belongings travel safely.”

Chief Operating Officer Roy Ruhrmann says Delta’s microbial bin technology is just one component of a wider system to keep people safe.

“We require facemasks, we have physical distancing that’s required as well,” said Ruhramnn. “We have reminders of that requirement as well on the front doors and double graphs.”

Ruhrmann adds that the airport has updated the majority of facilities with touchless technology making it easier for passengers to travel through the airport without touching doors or bathroom sinks.

“We've deployed over 200 shields at transactional locations throughout the terminal,” he said. “You'll see them at the check-in locations, TSA [security] checkpoint locations, as well as U.S. Customs and Border Protection. There are over a dozen different products that we're using to create a surface and a film that actually fights bacteria and germs, and kills them on contact.”

Some passengers traveling through MSP say the new technology makes them feel safer.

“I think they’re doing the things that they need to do to consistently stay one step ahead of coronavirus,” said traveler Andre McNeil.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted in its guidelines that your chances of getting and spreading the coronavirus increases when traveling.