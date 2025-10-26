MPD Officer Jamal Mitchell posthumously honored with Officer of the Year award

article

The Brief Minneapolis Police Officer Jamal Mitchell was posthumously awarded Officer of the Year at the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Annual Conference. Officer Nicholas Kapinos, Officer Eric Withanom, and Officer Luke Kittock were also presented with the Officer of the Year Award for their response to the Whittier neighborhood mass shooting in Minneapolis on May 30, 2024, which left Officer Mitchell dead. The Minneapolis Police Juvenile Investigations Unit was presented with the IACP Leadership in Community Policing Award for its Juvenile Curfew Task Force.



Minneapolis Police Officer Jamal Mitchell, who died in the line of duty during his response to the 2024 Whittier neighborhood mass shooting in Minneapolis, was posthumously awarded Officer of the Year at the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Annual Conference.

Jamal Mitchell, other Minneapolis police officers awarded

Big picture view:

Minneapolis announced its police department earned two of the most distinguished awards in international policing from the largest and most prestigious law enforcement organization in the world, the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

Officer Jamal Mitchell was posthumously presented with the Officer of the Year award after he died while responding to the 2024 Whittier neighborhood mass shooting in Minneapolis.

Other Minneapolis police officers who responded to the mass shooting, Officer Nicholas Kapinos, Officer Eric Withanom, and Officer Luke Kittock were also presented with the same award, which is considered one of the highest honors in global policing.

Dig deeper:

The Minneapolis Police Department Juvenile Investigations Unit was presented with the IACP Leadership in Community Policing Award for its Juveile Curfew Task Force, which was nationally recognized as "a model for how police can build trust and improve outcomes for at-risk youth," according to a news release from the City of Minneapolis.

What they're saying:

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara shared the following statement:

"On behalf of the MPD, I want to thank the IACP for these two incredible honors. These awards represent the dedication and selfless service of every member of this department. Officer Mitchell was exceptional — but he was not the exception. Jamal rose to the occasion to help someone in need—and it cost him his life. His courage, and that of Officers Kapinos, Withanom, and Kittock reflect the bravery and sacrifice Minneapolis police officers demonstrate every day."

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey released this statement on the awards:

"Today, hard work and extraordinary progress in our Minneapolis Police Department is being recognized internationally. Our Juvenile Curfew Task Force is seeing the results that can be achieved when we invest in our young people and build out relationships with families. And, Officer Mitchell’s heroism – and the bravery of Officers Kapinos, Withanom, and Kittock – reflects the very best of our city. These honors recognize the incredible progress happening within MPD and under Chief O’Hara."