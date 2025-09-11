MPD off-duty fees eyed for city equipment use as soon as 2026

The Brief In January, the Minneapolis City Council approved an ordinance that would allow city officials to charge fees for MPD officers who participate in off-duty work while using city equipment. Council members are currently eyeing a fee level of $6.99 per hour for an officer without a vehicle, and $27.58 per hour for an officer with a vehicle. MPD data suggest the fees could have generated up to $1.4 million in 2024.



After approving potential fees for Minneapolis Police Department Officers who work off-duty overtime but still use city equipment and vehicles, the Minneapolis City Council has begun to narrow down how much they will charge, and when the fees could begin.

MPD off-duty fees

What we know:

While working off-duty jobs, such as helping bars and restaurants late at night, Minneapolis police are currently able to benefit from the use of city-issued weapons, uniforms, vehicles and liability coverage.

However, in the past, the city has paid millions in settlements to police officers stemming in part from the current "off-duty" system.



Beginning in 2026, city council members are hoping to recoup potential revenue through fees applied to those working outside official MPD capacity.

Since the approval of a potential fee structure in January, the council says MPD leadership has calculated a fee level of $6.99 per hour for an officer without a vehicle and $27.58 per hour for an officer with a vehicle.

According to Wonsley, based on information provided by MPD, if the city had implemented a system of off-duty fees during 2024, it could have recovered up to $1.4 million for the use of squad cars alone used by off-duty officers.

Who should pay?

Dig deeper:

In the past, council members expressed concern as to who should pay for any potential fees.

"This off-duty system is completely out of control and presents harm to our communities," said council member Andrea Jenkins in January. "I just don’t think this is a cost that should be borne by our staff. They are off-duty in Minneapolis, helping to keep Minneapolis safe. These fees should be taken on by the employer who is hiring these off-duty cops."

Businesses within Minneapolis currently have the ability to hire either off-duty MPD officers, or private security for events held within the city to meet permitting requirements.

"Let’s keep an open mind and come up with something that does not raise a public safety cost so that people cannot afford to have their events," council member Michael Rainville said.

What they're saying:

"This amendment represents three years of effort between city staff and our police department. The conversation around our problematic off-duty system has been noted for years. Despite being a known problem, there has been little political will from this administration to address it meaningfully," said council member Robin Wonsley on Thursday. "This action brings one of many potential solutions to this problem."

What's next:

Council members say that Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey’s proposed 2026 Fee Schedule currently does not include off-duty fees, creating the need to bring forward an amendment to add them.

Unanimously approved by the council on Thursday, fees could begin as soon as 2026, though city staff have noted it will still need to create a billing system within its IT department before it could begin.