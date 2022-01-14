Minneapolis police: Man killed during domestic assault, son arrested

A Minneapolis man suspected of killing his father during a domestic dispute Thursday night is currently in custody.

The Minneapolis Police Department said officers responded to a home on the 4700 block of Elliot Avenue South on reports of an assault.

When police arrived on scene, they had to force their way into the home where they found a man dead.

The victim’s son was arrested at the scene and booked into the Hennepin County Jail.

Police are investigating the deadly assault as a homicide.