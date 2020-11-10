MPCA offering grant money to build 22 electric vehicle charging stations

article

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says it will fund up to 22 new electric vehicle charging stations in public places with a new grant.

Workplaces and public places that would like to install the new dual-port electric vehicle charging stations have until Feb. 8, 2021 to apply for the grant funds.

The MPCA says $170,000 in grants are available. Grant applications will get extra points if the project adds power from a new solar array, the MPCA says.

Earlier this year, the MPCA announced 38 new electric vehicle charging stations along Minnesota travel corridors.

The grants for electric vehicle charging stations from the MPCA are funded by Minnesota’s share of the national Volkswagen settlement. More than 50 charging stations throughout the state have been funded because of the settlement.