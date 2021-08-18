Mounds View police investigate fatal shooting on County Road I

article

An investigation has been underway for hours in Mounds View, Minnesota after a man died Wednesday following a shooting.

According to police, it all started around 4:30 p.m. when 911 calls came in for a shooting on the 2500 block of County Road I.

At the scene, officers learned the victim had left the scene in a white vehicle. That vehicle with the victim inside was located about a mile away from the scene along Mounds View Boulevard and Pleasant View Drive.

At that scene, officers tried to revive the victim but said he was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they are now working to identify the suspect involved and make an arrest. Officers are asking anyone with information on the case to call the police at 763-717-4071 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The shooting is currently under investigation by the Minnesota BCA and Mounds View Police Department.