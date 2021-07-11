Motorcyclist killed in western Wisconsin after hitting deer

A motorcyclist in western Wisconsin died over the weekend after he was involved in an accident with a deer.

According to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office, the motorcycle driver was headed west on Highway 12 just west of 250th Street in Lucas Township, Wisconsin when the crash happened.

The man was thrown from the motorcycle and was unconscious when deputies arrived at the scene. The sheriff's office says the man wasn't wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The victim was seriously injured, deputies say, and airlifted to a hospital in Eau Claire where he passed away on Saturday.

His name has not yet been released as the Dunn County Sheriff's Office works to notify the family.

The crash remains under investigation.