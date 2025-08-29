Motorcyclist killed in crash near State Fairgrounds

The Brief The State Patrol says a motorcyclist died Thursday in a crash near the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. The crash happened at about 10:22 p.m. on Snelling Avenue at Garden Avenue. The motorcyclist hit a Volkswagen that was turning eastbound onto Garden. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.



A 32-year-old Coon Rapids man was killed Thursday night in a motorcycle crash near the Minnesota State Fairgrounds, according to the State Patrol.

Fatal motorcycle crash

The backstory:

Authorities responded to the crash at about 10:21 p.m. Thursday on Snelling Avenue at Garden Avenue in Falcon Heights. When officers arrived, they learned a Yamaha MT09 was heading northbound on Snelling Avenue and a Volkswagen Touareg was headed southbound.

Motorcylist not wearing helmet

What we know:

The Volkswagen turned to go eastbound on Garden Avenue when it was struck by the motorcycle. The motorcyclist, identified as 32-year-old Samuel Kelly Lewer, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet.

A 25-year-old female passenger on the motorcycle suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Volkswagen was not injured.