Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer, trailer in southern Minnesota crash

An unhelmeted motorcyclist was killed after hitting a deer then colliding with a trailer on Highway 63 in Lake City, Minnesota, on Friday.

The Minnesota State Patrol states the crash occurred around 11:47 a.m. as the 29-year-old motorcyclist struck a deer in the southbound lanes of Highway 63 then collided with a trailer being pulled by a pickup truck in the northbound lanes.

The motorcyclist was killed in the crash. The four people in the pickup truck were not injured in the incident.

The state patrol listed road conditions as dry and said alcohol did not play a factor in the collision. The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet, according to the report.

Deer crash statistics

In Minnesota, there were 6,218 deer crashes reported between 2016 and 2020. These crashes resulted in 18 deaths, of which 15 were motorcyclists. Additionally, 124 serious injuries were reported, of which 109 were motorcyclists, according to the Department of Safety.

DPS reminds drivers to slow down and don’t swerve to avoid deer. To learn more about vehicle and deer safety, visit their website here.