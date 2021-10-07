Expand / Collapse search

Motorcycle driver killed in crash in Coon Rapids

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Coon Rapids
FOX 9

COON RAPIDS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A motorcycle driver is dead after a crash in Coon Rapids early Thursday morning.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred around 1:30 a.m. near the 3400 block of River Rapids Drive.

The sheriff’s office said a man driving a motorcycle lost control and crashed. He died at the scene.

The man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Several law enforcement agencies are investigating the incident. 