Motorcycle crash in Stearns County kills 52-year-old Avon woman

The Brief A 52-year-old woman from Avon was found dead after a motorcycle crash Saturday evening. She was reported missing after leaving a group ride to head home. Authorities say alcohol is not suspected in the crash.



A woman who branched off from a group for a solo ride home on her motorcycle was found dead following a crash north of Richmond, Minnesota, Sunday evening.

Missing motorcyclist found after crash

What we know:

The Cold Spring-Richmond Police Department says they were called at around 5:20 p.m. on Aug. 16, after a family member reported a 52-year-old family member missing. Police were told she had left a group motorcycle ride to return to her home north of Avon. However, she had not been heard from in two hours.

Dig deeper:

At around 6 p.m., a Cold Spring-Richmond officer found the woman and her motorcycle off the road in a ditch, near the 25500 block of County Road 9 in Munson Township.

First responders attempted lifesaving measures, but paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene, according to authorities.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released any information on what caused the crash, but alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.