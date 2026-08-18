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Motorcycle crash in Stearns County kills 52-year-old Avon woman

By
FOX 9
Stearns County
Published August 18, 2026 2:48 PM CDT
Published August 18, 2026 2:48 PM CDT
Motorcycle deaths rising in Minnesota
Motorcycle deaths rising in Minnesota

Motorcycle deaths rising in Minnesota

Motorcycle fatalities are up sharply in Minnesota this year, despite the state's new lane-filtering law taking effect last summer. We're joined by Jed Duncan, owner of Rider Academy, to talk about what's behind the increase, the biggest mistakes riders make, and how motorcyclists can stay safe for the rest of the riding season.

The Brief

    • A 52-year-old woman from Avon was found dead after a motorcycle crash Saturday evening.
    • She was reported missing after leaving a group ride to head home.
    • Authorities say alcohol is not suspected in the crash.

STEARNS CO., Minn. (FOX 9) - A woman who branched off from a group for a solo ride home on her motorcycle was found dead following a crash north of Richmond, Minnesota, Sunday evening.

Missing motorcyclist found after crash

What we know:

The Cold Spring-Richmond Police Department says they were called at around 5:20 p.m. on Aug. 16, after a family member reported a 52-year-old family member missing. Police were told she had left a group motorcycle ride to return to her home north of Avon. However, she had not been heard from in two hours.

Dig deeper:

At around 6 p.m., a Cold Spring-Richmond officer found the woman and her motorcycle off the road in a ditch, near the 25500 block of County Road 9 in Munson Township.

First responders attempted lifesaving measures, but paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene, according to authorities.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released any information on what caused the crash, but alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.

The Source: Information provided by the Stearns County Sheriff's Office.

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