Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from SUN 10:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
13
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Marshall County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 AM CDT, Kittson County, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
from MON 7:00 AM CDT until WED 10:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Rice County
Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Cottonwood County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Chippewa County, Lac Qui Parle County, Yellow Medicine County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 12:20 PM CDT until FRI 8:42 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
from MON 2:00 AM CDT until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Nicollet County
River Flood Warning
from MON 7:00 PM CDT until FRI 4:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Nicollet County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Carver County, Carver County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Kittson County, Le Sueur County, Redwood County, Renville County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Sibley County
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 10:00 AM CDT until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 10:00 AM CDT until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Central St. Louis County, East Marshall County, East Polk County, Kittson County, Koochiching County, Lake Of The Woods County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Beltrami County, West Marshall County, West Polk County

Mother of LA Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw dies

By Beth Harris
Published 
Sports
Associated Press
1aec8152- article

Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws a pitch during a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on May 10, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES - The mother of Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw has died.

Marianne Tombaugh died Saturday, according to Ellen Kershaw. The pitcher’s wife mentioned it during the dedication of a refurbished youth baseball field in Inglewood that his charity foundation supported.

Her age and cause of death were not immediately available.

Kershaw’s parents divorced when he was 10 and he was raised by his mother in the Dallas suburbs. His father, Christopher Kershaw, died in 2013.

"Clayton grew up with a baseball in his hand ready to play a game in a sandlot or on a ballfield just like this one on a moment’s notice," Ellen Kershaw said at the dedication.

"One person in particular cultivated that love in Clayton, his dear mama, Marianne, who moved mountains to get him to baseball practice and games. She sat front row cheering him on not so subtly and kept score in a book to keep her nerves at bay."

Ellen Kershaw added, "She experienced no greater joy than watching her son grow into the man, the philanthropist, the father and the ballplayer that he is today."

Kershaw and his wife have four children. He played catch with two of them on the field Sunday before the game.

Manager Dave Roberts said Kershaw would make his scheduled start Tuesday at home against the Minnesota Twins.

"I’m sure this is a a day that he has a heavy heart," Roberts said on Mother’s Day. "When you’re dealing with the passing of a parent, that’s up there as tough as it gets."

Roberts said the 35-year-old pitcher may take bereavement leave after his start.