Mother-daughter duo urge viewers to eat up on Central in YouTube restaurant reviews

Central Avenue in Northeast Minneapolis is home to a wide range of restaurants for just about every taste.

Now a mother and daughter are eating their way down the popular corridor, one meal at a time; Jennifer Markey and Madi Wickham have quite an appetite for eating out as well.

Once a week they get together to tempt their taste buds and shine a spotlight on nearby restaurants at the same time.

"Eating out is one of my favorite things. I just really love going to a restaurant and having someone make food for me," Markey told FOX 9.

This dynamic duo started making a series of restaurant reviews called Eat Up Central on YouTube after the pandemic hit two years ago.

They decided to visit every eating establishment along Central Avenue to help them survive.

"We've had people comment that they've checked out restaurants they didn't even know were there. And I think that's great for those mom and pops, small businesses during the pandemic." Wickham said.

So far they've made more than 40 videos where they bring take out home and dish on the dishes they're eating.

They rate their experience on a scale from 1 to 10, then post their videos to their YouTube channel.

"We decided to do it together because we like each other's company and we like to eat out and we like to hang out together," said Markey.

Their culinary escapades give this mother and daughter a chance to bond over their shared love of food and they hope their viewers continue to eat it up until they reach the end of the road.

"People seem to like it. We have a lot of subscribers, so it's just been crazy fun," said Markey.