Mother, 2 others charged in connection to shooting death of Brooklyn Park toddler

Three people, including the slain child's mother, have been charged in connection to the deadly shooting of a two-year-old child in Brooklyn Park, according to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.

O’Sheonia Hodges, 20, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter in the death of her two-year-old son. The child's grandmother, 57-year-old Sherrillyn Mosley, and Hodges’ 20-year-old boyfriend, Keyshawn Cosey-Gray, have been charged with aiding an offender.

According to the criminal complaint, on August 13, officers responded to a Brooklyn Park apartment on the 5800 block of 73rd Avenue on the report of a child shot. When they arrived, they found the child had been hit in the abdomen. The child later died at the hospital.

Hodges, Mosley and Cosey-Gray were all at the apartment when police arrived. They claimed the sound of a gunshot woke them up and that a man nicknamed "BD" was involved in the incident. They also denied knowing anything about the gun that was used. However, when police spoke to the victim's three-year-old brother, he told police the gun belonged to his mother.

According to Brooklyn Park police, investigators believe the brother may have shot the slain child.

When police searched the apartment they found ammunition, a spent 9mm round and a Taures 9mm G2C handgun. After reviewing Hodges' Facebook, they found posts indicating she owned a gun. A text conversation between Hodges and her boyfriend showed them talking about searching the apartment together.

In an interview with police, Hodges and Mosley admitted to lying about BD and said he was never in the apartment. Hodges also told police the gun was stored in the top shelf of a hall closet and that she hid the gun after the shooting.

Mosley and Cosey-Gray are scheduled to have their first court appearances on Sept. 14.