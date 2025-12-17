article

The holidays are a time to gather with family and friends and celebrate the season. There are lots of choices when it comes to festive drinks and an analysis by Coffeeness found the most popular holiday drink in each state.

Most popular holiday drink in Minnesota

Local perspective:

The most popular holiday drink in Minnesota is fitting for the state's chilly winters. According to Google Trends data, the most searched drink is the hot toddy.

In Wisconsin, it's the espresso martini. The rest of Minnesota's neighboring states — South Dakota, North Dakota and Iowa — enjoy hot chocolate.

The backstory:

To determine the top drink, the team of coffee connoisseurs at Coffeeness analyzed Google Trends search data over the past 12 months, to identify seasonal patterns.

It’s no surprise that hot chocolate emerged as a clear favorite, claiming the top spot in 13 states across the country, particularly in colder areas.

Most popular holiday drink in each state

Top festive drinks :

The analysis showed a tie in second place with apple cider and the espresso martini, a shaken mix of vodka, coffee liqueur, and fresh espresso, and ice, most popular in 11 states each.

The French 75, an elegant blend of gin, lemon juice, sugar and champagne, and amaretto sour, a sweet-tart combination of amaretto liqueur, fresh lemon juice and optional bourbon, claimed top spots in four states each.





Dig deeper:

Coffeeness says their analysis examined Google Trends across all 50 states over a 12-month period and captured the previous Christmas season's peak search activity, allowing for the most reliable predictor of annual holiday beverage trends.