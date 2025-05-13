Man run over by tractor in Morrison Co. airlifted to hospital
DARLING TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 60-year-old man is in the hospital after being run over by a tractor just outside of Randall, Minnesota.
What we know:
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says that on May 9, their office received a report of a man who had been run over by a tractor around 6:25 p.m. in Darling Township.
According to authorities, Carl Wainman, 60, fell off the tractor while putting it in gear. He was then run over as he became caught between the rear tire and a chisel plow.
Family members were able to remove him from being pinned under the equipment before emergency responders airlifted him to a hospital in St. Cloud.
What's next:
Authorities have not yet provided an update on his condition.
The Source: Information provided by the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office.