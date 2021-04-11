More than 2 million Minnesotans have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Minnesota health officials reported 2,050,888 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 1,386,766 have received both doses.

According to Governor Walz's office, Minnesota reported more than 175,500 vaccine doses administered in Saturday and Sunday’s vaccine reports. The state reported its highest day of vaccine administration yet on Saturday with 89,214 doses reported, and 86,339 doses reported Sunday.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, officials reported 1,784 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 more deaths.

Of the newly reported deaths, six were residents in long-term care facilties. The youngest deaths included three people in their 60s.

The 1,784 new cases were out of 34,582 tests, a 5.1% positivity rate.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 are steadily increasing, now at the highest they have been since mid-January.

Advertisement

Despite the increasing cases, and concerns over another wave of COVID-19, Governor Tim Walz has said he doesn't have any plans for another set of COVID-19 restrictions. Instead, he and other governors are pushing for the Biden administration to prioritize states that are facing a new increase in cases for COVID-19 doses.