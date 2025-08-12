Minnesota BCA investigating 'use-of-force incident' in Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota BCA is investigating a use-of-force incident in northwestern Minnesota, the agency posted on social media.
‘Critical incident’ in Moorhead
What we know:
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension announced at around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday that crime scene personnel and agents were on scene in Moorhead for a use-of-force incident.
Moorhead police posted a public alert around 11:15 p.m. Monday, asking people to avoid Highway 75 between 15th Avenue North and Highway 10, on the city’s east side, because of a "critical incident."
What we don't know:
Law enforcement has not shared additional details about the incident or whether anyone was injured.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
The Source: This story uses information from social media posts by the Minnesota BCA and Moorhead Police Department.