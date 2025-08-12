Minnesota BCA investigating 'use-of-force incident' in Moorhead

article

The Brief The Minnesota BCA said early Tuesday morning it's investigating a use-of-force incident in Moorhead. Moorhead police asked the public to avoid a portion of Highway 75 due to a "critical incident." Further details about the situation were not immediately available.



The Minnesota BCA is investigating a use-of-force incident in northwestern Minnesota, the agency posted on social media.

‘Critical incident’ in Moorhead

What we know:

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension announced at around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday that crime scene personnel and agents were on scene in Moorhead for a use-of-force incident.

Moorhead police posted a public alert around 11:15 p.m. Monday, asking people to avoid Highway 75 between 15th Avenue North and Highway 10, on the city’s east side, because of a "critical incident."

What we don't know:

Law enforcement has not shared additional details about the incident or whether anyone was injured.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.